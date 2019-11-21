Ahmaiddya Muslim community to host peace symposium in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Galway’s Ahmaiddya Muslim community will hold a special peace symposium in the city next week.

The theme of the event is “The Need to Promote Tolerance in a Multicultural Society”.

It’ll focus on matters including the increasing awareness of right wing ideology developing in Ireland and the peaceful nature of minority faiths living here,

The peace symposium – which consists of speeches and a dinner – will take place at the Galmont Hotel on Sunday November 24th at 5pm.

