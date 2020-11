print

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association of Ireland is to host a webinar discussing community cohesion during COVID-19.

The online event will bring a number of key speakers together to discuss various issues around COVID-19 and the need for community resilience.

These include, Minister for Public Health Frank Feighan, Galway West Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell and Assistant Garda Commissioner Paula Hilman.

The webinar will be streamed live on YouTube this Saturday, 28th November, at 5:00 pm.