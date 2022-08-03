Ahead of a visit to Galway by the Garda Commissioner, councillors say criminals are keenly aware of the lack of Gardaí on the ground

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Criminals across Galway are keenly aware of the lack of Gardaí on the ground – and are taking advantage of how thinly the force is stretched.

That’s according to a number of councillors ahead of a visit by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris to Galway next month, for a meeting of the County Joint Policing Committee.

Another issue to be raised is the rollout of a new policing model introducing sweeping changes – including all of Connemara being overseen from Oranmore.

Members of the JPC have been speaking to David Nevin about some of the issues they’ll be taking up with Drew Harris