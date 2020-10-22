Ahascragh Nursing Home Appeals To HSE For Staff Following Major Covid 19 Outbreak

Galway Bay Fm Newsroom:

A county Galway nursing home is appealing to the HSE for emergency staff as it struggles to deal with a major Covid 19 outbreak within the facility.

A resident of Nightingale Nursing Home in Ahascragh was admitted to Portiuncula Hospital last Thursday with a serious illness and tested positive on admission.

As a result, all staff and residents of the home were tested over the weekend.

It’s understood 26 out of 28 residents and some staff members at the Ahascragh facility were found to be positive for Covid 19.

The owners of the home have engaged with the HSE and public health officials as they continue to focus on managing the outbreak.

GP for Nightingale Nursing Home Dr Martin Daly says the level of staff available to manage the outbreak is now an emergency situation