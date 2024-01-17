Galway Bay FM

17 January 2024

Ahascragh native world renowned fashion designer honoured by President Higgins

Ahascragh native world renowned hat designer Philip Treacy has been honoured by President Higgins.

Mr Treacy, who has been based in the UK for several decades now, is among 13 members of Ireland’s diaspora to be awarded the Presidential Distinguished Service Awards for 2023.

Philip Treacy studied at the National College of Art and Design in Dublin before moving to the UK to attend the prestigious Royal College of Art in London.

The 56 year-old is no stranger to distinguished service awards, having been awarded the OBE in Britain, where his clients include several members of the Royal Family.

He created Camilla’s gold wedding headpiece when she married King Charles in 2005.

President Michael D Higgins presented his awards at a ceremony in Áras an Uachtaráin last night (Tues, Jan 16th).

 

