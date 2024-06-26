26 June 2024
~1 minutes read
Ahascragh native Senator slams Government’s “allergy to science” over dog attacks on livestock
Sheep and dogs will suffer because of the Department of Agriculture’s “allergy to science”.
That’s the opinion of Ahascragh native Senator Ronan Mullen, over a planned ban on the training of dogs with e-collars to stop them venturing near livestock.
He’s challenging Minister Charlie McConalogue to publish the scientific evidence, and reveal the results of the public consultation.
Senator Mullen says we’re seeing a devastating increase in dog attacks – and more dogs being shot as a result.