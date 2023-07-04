Ahascragh-native Senator says RTE salaries should be capped at €195k

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Salaries at RTE should be capped at €195k, to match the salary of the Minister for Communications in Government.

That’s according to Ahascragh-native Senator Ronan Mullen, who says he’s not interested in witch-hunts – but public trust has to be restored in the state broadcaster.

It’s after he introduced a bill into the Seanad last week which would impose the maximum salary ceiling of €195k.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Senator Mullen says while the move wouldn’t please everyone, some kind of limit has to be introduced.