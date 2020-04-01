Ahascragh native Ronán Mullen first person elected to the NUI panel of the Seanad

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ahascragh native Ronán Mullen is the first person elected to the NUI panel of the Seanad, retaining his long held seat

He was elected on the first count with fellow outgoing Senator Michael McDowell almost reaching the quota.

Fine Gael’s Jerry Buttimer has been elected on the first count for the Labour panel this afternoon

18 of the 49 seats available have been filled as counting continues this afternoon.

Former Galway West Fine Gael TD Sean Kyne was elected to the first seat yesterday through the Cultural and Education panel, while former Roscommon Galway Fianna Fail TD Eugene Murphy was elected to the Agricultural panel this morning.

Counting continues at The Printworks in Dublin, with more Galway hopefuls anxiously monitoring the results from afar, due to Covid-19 restrictions.