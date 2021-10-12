Agriculture Minister to visit Maam Cross as part of CAP consultation tour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Minister for Agriculture will visit Connemara tomorrow (13/10) as he continues his Common Agriculture Policy consultation tour.

Minister Charlie McConalogue will speak at Maam Cross Mart at 7.30pm as part of the drive.

The consultation is one of a series as the Minister plans to visit every county to hear directly from farmers as part of the CAP consultation process over the coming weeks.

Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan must be submitted before 1st January 2022 in order to have the new CAP in place for January 2023.