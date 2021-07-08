Agriculture Minister to visit Galway as part of nationwide sectoral dialogue

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue will visit Galway later this month as part of a nationwide sectoral dialogue.

The Minister will visit farmers, fishers, foresters and food producers across farming and coastal communities in Galway on July 30th.

The visit will take in ports and harbours as well as farming and food producers who play a critical role in Ireland’s €14 billion export sector.

Minister McConalogue says it’s been a difficult but historic year for our farmers, fishers, and food producers.

He has also paid tribute to the sector for keeping food on tables while also ensuring that the export sector continues to grow in light of Covid-19, Brexit and reforms to CAP.

The sectoral dialogue begins today with a visit to Howth harbour.