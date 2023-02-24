Agriculture Minister to turn sod on new €30m Deep Water Quay at Ros an Mhíl Harbour

Galway bay fm newsroom – The Agriculture Minister will today turn the sod on the new €30m Deep Water Quay at Ros an Mhíl Fisheries Harbour Centre.

Minister Charlie McConalogue will be on site today to mark the commencement of the major investment project.

It comes as a new report has found the harbour in the Connemara Gaeltacht could be a key port in the delivery in offshore wind energy.

It predicts the harbour could help the delivery of 5 Gigawatts of power, enabling the creation of up to 900 jobs.

Gormfhlaith Ní Thuairisg is Marketing and Communication Manager of Údarás na Gaeltachta: