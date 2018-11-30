Agriculture Minister to open charity food hub in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Agriculture Minister is in Oranmore this morning for the opening of a new regional hub for a leading food charity.

Foodcloud aims to efficiently link food providers – such as supermarkets – with local charities to donate surplus food items and ensure waste is minimised.

Since its foundation in 2013, the company says it has saved 18 million kilograms of perfectly good food from being dumped across Ireland and the UK.

It also says that the average household in Ireland throws away over 700 euro worth of food every year.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed will speak at the launch of the new regional hub at Glenascaul Business Park this morning at 11:30.