Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Agriculture Minister to open charity food hub in Oranmore

Written by on 30 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Agriculture Minister is in Oranmore this morning for the opening of a new regional hub for a leading food charity.

Foodcloud aims to efficiently link food providers – such as supermarkets – with local charities to donate surplus food items and ensure waste is minimised.

Since its foundation in 2013, the company says it has saved 18 million kilograms of perfectly good food from being dumped across Ireland and the UK.

It also says that the average household in Ireland throws away over 700 euro worth of food every year.

Agriculture Minister Michael Creed will speak at the launch of the new regional hub at Glenascaul Business Park this morning at 11:30.

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

County Council budget meeting postponed as Galway TDs fight to secure extra funding from Government

30 November 2018

0 0

Report shows Oranmore and Clifden among most improved towns in country

30 November 2018

0 0

City busking bye-laws on hold until advice is sought on commencement date

30 November 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Death Notices Friday 30th November, 2018

Previous post

Connacht Make Five Changes In Starting Fifteen To Face The Cheetahs

Thumbnail

Send this to a friend