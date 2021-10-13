Agriculture Minister faces criticism for only visiting West Galway on CAP consultation tour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Tuam Councillor says the decision by the Agriculture Minister to hold his only planned CAP consultation meeting for the county in Maam Cross today is a slur on the people of East Galway.

Minister Charlie McConalogue is on a tour to include every county in a bid to hear directly from farmers as part of the CAP consultation process over the coming weeks.

Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan must be submitted before January next year in order to have the new CAP in place for January 2023.

The Fianna Fail Minister will speak at Maam Cross Mart at 7.30pm as part of the tour.

However Tuam Councillor Pete Roche says the Minister’s decision to meet farmers at a venue in the west of the county only is disappointing considering the level of agricultural productivity in East Galway.

Speaking ahead of his visit to Maam, Minister Charlie McConalogue told Galway Talks he’s confident that he will hear the views of farmers from right across County Galway this evening…..