Galway Bay FM

19 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Agriculture Minister accused of “dragging heels” on new Vet School in Mountbellew

Share story:
Agriculture Minister accused of “dragging heels” on new Vet School in Mountbellew

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue needs to stop “dragging his heels” on the establishment of a new veterinary school in Mountbellew.

That’s according to MEP Maria Walsh, who says a new Veterinary Medicine School was approved by Government in June.

But she argues progress has been incredibly and unacceptably slow.

The programme would be delivered through the ATU Mountbellew and Letterkenny campuses.

MEP Walsh says these places are badly needed, because at the moment the vast majority of Irish vets have to train abroad.

Share story:

Fresh plans to demolish Tonery's Pub Bohermore and replace with hotel

Galway Bay fm newsroom –Fresh plans have been lodged to demolish Tonery’s Pub in Bohermore and replace it with a hotel. Permission had previou...

New dedicated menopause clinic opens in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new dedicated menopause clinic has opened in Galway city. Misneach Menopause at the Galway Clinic in Doughiska is led by...

Sod to be turned on new adult CF building at Merlin Park

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The sod is to be turned on the new Adult Cystic Fibrosis building at Merlin Park tomorrow The Adult CF Out Patient Departm...

Schoolchildren excited as Gaeilge/Ukrainan joint language initiative launched in Carna

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new colouring book for Irish and Ukranian children has been launched at Muighinis National School near Carna this afterno...