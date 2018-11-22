Current track
Agreement signed for €15 million state funding for Galway 2020

Written by on 22 November 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An agreement has been signed that gives the green light for Galway 2020 to receive €15m in state funding.

The performance delivery agreement, between the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and Galway 2020, sets out a list of requirements for the funding.

It aims to ensure that the money is invested and used in a transparent, effective and responsible manner.

The Galway 2020 project has been dogged by controversy in recent months, including a string of high level resignations.

Gaeltacht Minister Seán Kyne says the latest agreement is critical to help realise the objective and aims of the ambitious project.

Fine Gael Minister Seán Kyne says Galway 2020 will help regenerate Galway’s culture and bring it to the European stage, for more on this tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…

