Aged and damaged water mains to be replaced in An Phairc in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Aged and damaged water mains are to be replaced in An Phairc in the Leenane area of Connemara

Approximately 577m of replacement works are getting underway in An Phairc along the R53947 and R336

Programme Manager for Uisce Éireann’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, Gerry O’Donnell says this section of water mains was prioritised due to its age and deteriorating condition, resulting in supply interruptions

Areas of work will be limited to short sections to minimise impact, and traffic management is in place

The works also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries

There may be some short-term supply interruptions

The project is being delivered by Farrans Construction and is expected to be completed in July.