Africa Day Youth Summit in Tuam to focus on mental health

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A special Africa Day Youth Summit in being held in Tuam tomorrow – with a strong focus on mental health.

A range of experts will be on hand to explain tools and techniques young people can use to cope, heal and support themselves at difficult times.

There will also be games, exhibitions, music and dinner.

The free event takes place at the West Wing Restaurant tomorrow at 6pm – further information is available at www.amdafireland.com.

President of Amdalah Africa Foundation, Islammiyah Saudique-Kadejo , explains why they chose the theme of Mental Health for this years event.