Aer Lingus to permanently close cabin crew base at Shannon Airport

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Aer Lingus is permanently closing its cabin crew base at Shannon airport.

The airline is also temporarily closing its Cork base from September until late November.

The 81 cabin crew at Shannon will be offered enhanced redundancy terms or a transfer to Dublin with 45 ground staff to remain laid off.

The 198 staff in Cork will be laid off for 3 months.

Aer Lingus says there will be a requirement for redundancies and structural change after it lost 103 million euro in the first 3 months of this year and 361 million euro last year.