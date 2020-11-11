Aer Arann founder calls for pre-departure testing at regional airports

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The founder of Aer Arann has joined calls for pre-departure COVID-19 testing for all regional airports.

Ireland West Airport , Donegal Airport and Kerry Airport will be before the Oireachtas Transport Committee later this morning.

Yesterday, the Government announced a cash injection for the aviation sector to the tune of 48 million euro.

Padraig O’ Ceidigh, a former Senator and member of the Aviation Recovery Taskforce, says it’s crucial that a proper testing regime is operational in all regional airports.