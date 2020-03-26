Advanced funding for Galway Gaeltacht and island communities in bid to meet COVID 19 challenges

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Advanced funding has been announced for Galway’s Gaeltacht and island community organisations to help with the challenges arising from coronavirus.

Community development organisations and co-operatives have been allocated funding in advance to cover the period to the end of May to ensure the continuation of work.

In addition, all island transport contractors, including passenger and cargo service operators, have been paid to the end of May to ensure continuity of service for islanders, as well as the provision of supplies to the communities.

A list of Gaeltacht colleges that could potentially be used by the HSE as facilities to tackle Covid-19 has also been provided to the Department.

The funding has been announced by outgoing Minister for the Gaeltacht and Islands and Senator Sean Kyne.