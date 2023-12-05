Admissions at Clifden Hospital to be paused from mid December due to staffing issues

Admissions to respite and short stay beds at Clifden Hospital will be paused from mid December due to staffing issues.

The HSE says the pause will be in effect from Friday, December 15th, to Sunday, January 7th.

Clifden District Hospital will remain open for Day Care and other services will continue as normal.

The planned pause is due to staffing challenges, including the need to give existing staff long overdue leave, and failure to secure agency staff.

Councillor Eileen Mannion says another major issue is the lack of progress on a long-awaited new facility that would amalgamate the hospital and St. Annes Nursing Unit.