Galway Bay FM

19 November 2023

~1 minutes read

Additional train service announced for Ballinasloe

Share story:
Additional train service announced for Ballinasloe

Ballinasloe is to get some additional train services

The Monday to Saturday early morning 6.25 Dublin to Galway train will now stop in Ballinasloe

The addition to the timetable will come into effect from December 10th

 

Share story:

Digital intimacy and STI awareness among events focus of SHAG Week at UG

Digital intimacy, sexual positivity and STI awareness will be focused on at SHAG Week in the University of Galway from tomorrow. The Sexual Health Awarene...

Sean Canney says Government has to be "more clued in" to needs of returning emigrants

The Government has to be more “clued in” when it comes to the needs of returning emigrants. That’s according to Deputy Sean Canney, who ...

Galway Students receive Women in STEM scholarships

Five Galway students have received scholarships as part of a prestigious Women in STEM awards programme. The Awards recognise outstanding female students ...

Two men arrested and 75 thousand euro worth of drugs seized in Connemara

75 thousand euro worth of drugs have been seized in Connemara in County Galway. Gardai attached to the County Galway West Drugs Unit assisted by Loughrea ...