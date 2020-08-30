Additional traffic counters to be placed in Cloughanover to establish case for road safety works

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Traffic counters will be placed at Cloughanover junction this week to establish if there is a need for additional road safety works.

The counters will be placed on Campbell’s Tavern side of the junction with the N84 – following the placement of counters on the Grotto side over the past week.

The work is being carried out under the Road Safety Inspection programme – an initiative which was introduced to ensure compliance with EU Directives on road safety.

Councillor Andrew Reddington says the move is to build up a case with Transport Infrastructure Ireland for turn in lanes – and it’s hoped the data gained will provide a ‘concrete’ case for works to get underway.