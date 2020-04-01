Additional self isolating capacity made available for Galway asylum seekers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Asylum seekers based in Galway will be able to cocoon or self-isolate following the approval of additional capacity at centres nationwide.

Over 650 beds have been made available across the country in Galway, Dublin and Cork following concerns that HSE guidelines were not being followed in the facilities.

More than 5,500 people are awaiting asylum in the country’s 39 centres.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says the centre managers are working to ensure social distancing is taking place….