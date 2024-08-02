Galway Bay FM

2 August 2024

Additional practice staff working at Westdoc over the bank holiday weekend

The HSE says additional practice staff will be working at Westdoc over the bank holiday weekend to deal with the expected increase in demand.

University Hospital Galway is dealing with an increase in COVID-19 positive cases throughout the hospital and the Emergency Department.

People are being encouraged to familiarise themselves with the healthcare options available to them, and seek the most appropriate one if necessary.

University Hospital Galway experienced pressure during last year’s August bank holiday, due to COVID-19 outbreaks and high numbers presenting to the emergency department.

It has also been the second-most overcrowded hospital in the country in the past month, with over a thousand patients waiting on a trolley in July.

In a statement, the HSE says additional practice staff will be working at Westdoc over the long weekend to deal with an expected increase in demand.

