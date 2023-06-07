Additional night-time water supply restrictions across a number of Galway supplies

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Night-time water supply restrictions are being increased across a number of Galway supplies and will remain in place for the coming days

To help manage water levels in this dry spell, the restrictions will be in place nightly starting tonight, and will cover 11pm to 7am

The areas impacted include Tully, Letterfrack, Carna Kilkieran, Carraroe, Inis Oirr, Rosmuc, Ballinalsoe, Mid Galway and surrounding areas.

It can take two to three hours following low pressure for normal supply to be fully restored to all areas as water refills the network.

Meanwhile, residents and businesses in Letterfrack, Tully and surrounding areas and also the Mid Galway Public water Supply taking in Killimordaly, Kiltullagh and surrounding areas, are being advised that they will have no water from 10 tonight until 7 tomorrow morning

Uisce Eireann is asking communities across Galway to be mindful of their water usage as increased domestic and commercial demand is being exacerbated by the warm weather conditions.