Additional lifeguard cover at Connemara beaches due to continued hot weather advisory

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has extended lifeguard cover in the Connemara area for beaches in Roundstone and Inis Oirr due to the current hot weather advisory.

Connemara area councillor Eileen Mannion says lifeguard cover will be provided from 11am to 7pm Monday to Friday at Roundstone and from 12pm to 4.15pm at Inis Oirr beaches for the duration of the weather advisory.

Galway County Council has appealed to the public to stay safe while swimming and bathing on the 16 lifeguarded waterways across the county.

The current spell of weather could be officially classed as a heatwave later, as temperatures are expected to rise to 29 degrees today and 32 degrees in parts of the country tomorrow.