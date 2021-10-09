Additional Gardai deployed to Ballinasloe in anticipation of unofficial Country Fair Day

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom: Additional gardai are being deployed to Ballinasloe again this weekend, in case crowds gather for what would traditionally be Country Fair Day

Despite the annual Fair and festival being cancelled this year due to COVID-19, large crowds gathered last weekend for an unofficial Horse Fair.

The Ballinasloe Fair Co-ordinating group made the decision to officially cancel this year’s event back in July in the interest of public health and safety.

Despite this large crowds visited the town last weekend and what appeared to be an alternative horse fair took place.

Accommodation providers in the area reported an increase in bookings.

However, Gardai said there were no serious incidents.

This weekend the Fairgreen remains closed off, and the Gardai stress that no trading permits have been issued by Galway County Council.