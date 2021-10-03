Additional Gardai deployed as large crowds gather in Ballinasloe this afternoon

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Large Crowds have gathered in Ballinasloe today for what appears to be an alternative horse fair despite the official one being cancelled last July.

The Ballinasloe Fair Co-ordinating group made the decision to officially cancel this year’s event back in July in the interest of public health and safety.

Traditionally, the Ballinasloe Horse Fair attracts up to 100,000 visitors each year and is the oldest and largest event of its kind in Europe.

Despite the announcement of its cancellation in July, there were concerns that previous attendees of the festival were planning to travel to Ballinasloe to trade at an unofficial event.

There are reports that accommodation providers in the area have seen an increase in bookings for this weekend.

A Garda source has told Galway Bay FM News that Local Garda management have implemented an appropriate policing response and that they have not received report of any incident in Ballinasloe this weekend.

However, Galway Bay FM News has learned that the town has been very busy throughout the day, with large numbers of horses and horse boxes in the area.