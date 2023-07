Galway Bay fm newsroom- Additional funding for Galway’s rural roads under the Local Improvement Scheme has been announced

The additional €800,000 for 2023 includes a specific allocation of €226,000 for roads on Galway’s islands.

Today’s announcement by Minister Heather Humphreys follows an earlier investment of € 1.2m for Galway

Galway based Fine Gael Senator Sean Kyne outlines what type of roads and areas will benefit from the funding: