Additional funding for Galway roads under Local Improvement Scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An additional 700 thousand euro has been allocated to rural roads across Galway under the Local Improvement Scheme for 2021.

The Local Improvement Scheme funds works on non-public roads that offer important connectivity in rural areas.

These could include access roads to agricultural land or roads leading to important community amenities such as graveyards, beaches, or piers.

The latest allocation brings the total funding to Galway County Council under the scheme to €1.6m for this year.

Senator Sean Kyne says LIS funding is hugely important and the additional funding will be put to good use.