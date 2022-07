From Galway Bay FM newsroom- The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht has approved additional funding of around 130 thousand euro for Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta.

TD Jack Chambers has been visiting the Galway group’s offices in Ceathrú Rua, along with Coláiste Chiaráin, this morning.

The funding will enable the group to manage and develop the family support package they administer on behalf of the Department.

Tuismitheoirí na Gaeltachta was set up in 2011 in the Connemara Gaeltacht.