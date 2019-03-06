Additional end-of-life care co-ordinator for University Hospital Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – University Hospital Galway has been announced as one of six hospitals set to receive the services of an additional end-of-life care coordinator.

The HSE has announced the additional end-of-life care coordinators and it’s understood it will also fund training for 90 staff as ‘Final Journey Facilitators.’

The ‘Final Journey’ programme is a major part of the of the Hospice Friendly initiative which supports staff in delivering end-of-life care.

The Office of the Ombudsman has received a number of complaints over the years nationally over poor end-of-life treatment.

Head of Communications at the Office of the Ombudsman, Dave Nutley, says the additional staff will ensure hospitals have the necessary resources and support.