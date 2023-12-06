Additional €730k for major sports projects in East Galway and Oranmore

Share story:

An additional €730k in funding has been announced for sports projects in East Galway and Oranmore.

Under the Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund, an extra €420 thousand will go towards the Renville Sports and Community Centre project in Oranmore.

It brings the total funding allocated to €2.5m.

Meanwhile, a top-up of more than €300 thousand has been allocated to the East Galway Sports Campus project based in New Inn.

The total amount delivered to the project through the LSSIF now stands at €1m.