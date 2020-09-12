Additional Bus Eireann services from Galway to Ballina, Cork and Dublin from tomorrow

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Bus Eireann will be running additional services from Galway to Ballina, Cork and Dublin from tomorrow. (13/9)

The new services also operate under COVID-19 guidelines.

The Route 52 service from Galway to Ballina will run each day at 7am and 9pm and will serve towns including Claregalway,Tuam, Milltown and Castlebar.

The Route 51 coach from Galway to Cork will leave 3.05pm each day and will serve towns including Oranmore, Ardrahan, Gort, Ennis, Limerick City and Mallow.

Meanwhile, Bus Eireann has announced several extra daily journeys along its Route X20 service from Galway to Dublin Airport – serving Craughwell, Loughrea, Ballinasloe and Dublin City Centre.

Customers are being reminded that all coaches are continuing to operate at a maximum capacity of 50 percent and face coverings must be worn throughout each journey.

Full details about all new and existing services can be found on the Bus Eireann website.