Additional accommodation approved for national schools in Tuam and Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Additional accommodation has been approved for Newtown National School in Tuam and St Brendan’s Boys National School in Loughrea.

Two mainstream classrooms including ensuite toilets as well as one Special Education Teacher room and one office has been approved for Newtown National School.

Meanwhile in St Brendan’s Boys National School the addition of four Special Education Teacher rooms has also been approved.

For more on this story, tune into the Galway Bay fm news…