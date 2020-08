Galway Bay fm newsroom – At the live Covid-19 Press Briefing this evening the country’s acting Chief Medical Office Ronan Glynn made a statement in relation to the event in Clifden on Wendesday.

Dr Gylnn said “it seems very clear that it was not run in-line with public health guidelines and therefore it should not have taken place.”

Meanwhile, the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly says there was no excuse for the golf dinner, describing it as flat out wrong.