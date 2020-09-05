Acting Chief Medical Officer to address NUIG webinar

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Acting Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn is to speak at an NUI Galway webinar this afternoon.

The online event will discuss the impact of Covid-19 on surgical services and will look at a recovery programme for such services.

Topics to be examined include the impact of Covid-19 on surgical activity at UHG, on the surgical workforce, and on cardiothoracic services.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ronan Glynn will address the current state of the nation in regards to Covid-19.

The online session will take place at 12:25 this afternoon.