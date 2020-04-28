Accommodation concerns as NUIG unveils radical changes to academic year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Concerns over student accommodation in Galway have been raised after NUI Galway unveiled radical changes to the upcoming academic year, due to Covid-19.

The university has announced that returning students will commence their studies on the 28th of September – three weeks later than the usual date.

Meanwhile, incoming first years will begin their studies in November to accommodate the later than usual start of the Leaving Cert exams, currently scheduled for July 29th

Semester one exams – which are usually held before Christmas – will also be moved to January, and there will be a blend of in-class and online learning throughout the semester.

President of the Students' Union at NUI Galway, Claire Austick says students have concerns over whether they need to secure accommodation for the month of September