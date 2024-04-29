Galway Bay FM

Accidents caused by uninsured drivers in Galway rise by a quarter

There is no place for uninsured drivers on Galway roads.

That’s according to Tuam Area Councillor Mary Hoade, following a meeting of the Joint Policing Committee for Galway County earlier today.

This comes as the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland has released new figures for 2023, which shows a national rise of 11 percent on 2022.

Councillor Mary Hoade says the new figures are startling.

Speaking on the figures, Chief Executive of the M-I-B-I, David Fitzgerald says uninsured drivers are taking millions from the pockets of the public and driving up insurance premium costs for everyone.

However, Junior Transport Minister Jack Chambers is confident new registration plate scanning technology to check a car’s insurance status will combat the issue.

