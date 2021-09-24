Accessibility Ballinasloe Plays Its Part In Make Way Day

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom: Citizens across Galway are being encouraged to highlight everyday obstructions that can prevent access for those who use wheelchairs, walking aids and buggies.

It comes on ‘Make Way Day,’ a campaign to highlight the obstacles that can affect someone with reduced mobility.

President Michael D Higgins is calling on every citizen to double check that they’re not blocking a footpath with items like cars, bicycles or rubbish bags.

Organisers of Make Way Day want everyone to post photos of blockages on social media with the hashtag MakeWayDay21.

Accessibility Ballinasloe in collaboration with the Brothers of Charity are part of the campaign to highlight everyday obstructions in the East Galway town which can prevent access.

Local Senator Aisling Dolan says the groups are hoping their work will encourage others to think twice when it comes to their actions.