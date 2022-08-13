Access to Dogs Bay and Gurteen Bay currently impassable due to Illegal parking

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Clifden Gardai have confirmed to Galway Bay FM News that access to Dogs Bay and Gurteen Bay is currently impassable due to Illegal parking in the area.

Large numbers are visiting the area today due to the warm weather conditions and the beaches in both Dogs Bay and Gurteen Bay are popular with visitors.

However, the large numbers is also leading to illegal parking making it impossible for emergency services to access the area if needed.

Clifden Gardai have confirmed that they are at the scene and will be issuing tickets to vehicles that are parked illegally.