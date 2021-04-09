Access dispute at Brierhill National School resolved

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The access dispute at Brierhill National School has been resolved according to the school principal

A new fence was erected in recent days blocking an access road off the main Monivea Road to the school

There had been concerns that the fence would not be removed before the return of school on Monday

However school principal Rita Keaveney has told FYI Galway that the dispute has been resolved and the fence will be removed by Monday

Ms Keaveney confirmed that the access will operate as normal

Earlier today, Councillor Mike Crowe, who lives in the area, expressed his concern about the matter and stated that a resolution had to be found quickly