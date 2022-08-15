Abuse condemned amid renewed debate on lack of cycling infrastructure across city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Cycling Campaign has condemned abuse directed against city councillors amid a renewed debate on cycling infrastructure across the city.

It follows a widely-shared article in the Irish Times critical of the “glacial pace” of progress by Galway City Council, which sparked fresh discussion across social media.

Centre to the discussion is the controversial failed attempt to install a temporary cycleway in Salthill – as well as a recent incident in which a woman was “doored” at the prom in Salthill.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Kevin Jennings of Galway Cycling Campaign says abuse is counter-productive, plain wrong, and entirely unacceptable.

But he argues that city councillors could be doing a lot more to provide cycling measures – and Galway City Council made a “shambles” out of the Salthill proposals.