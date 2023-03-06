Abortion Access Campaign West to hold public meeting

Galway Bay FM newsroom – Abortion Access Campaign West is to hold a public meeting in Galway city this evening.

It will focus on the awaited review of abortion legislation, which had been due to be published in December

It will also aim to discuss the current barriers to accessing care, international best standards and where to go from here

Speakers will include Dr Lorraine Grimes, Postdoctoral Researcher, Maynooth University, on access to abortion care and Dr Heike Felzmann, University of Galway, who will speak on conscientious objection, ethics and abortion care.

Sam from Abortion Support Network will inform on the number of women travelling abroad to access abortion care.

The meeting will take place in the Harbour Hotel at 7.30 this evening.