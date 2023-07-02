Abnormal load permit granted for the transport of Wind Turbine Blades and Sections from Galway Harbour tonight.

An abnormal load permit has been granted for the transport of Wind Turbine blades and sections from midnight tonight.

The route of the delivery will begin at Galway Harbour and will travel down the Lough Atalia Road and the R339 before going onto the Tuam Road and turning right to join the N6 and from there onto the Motorway.

It will be escorted by members of the Garda Traffic Corp.

The deliveries will start between midnight and 1am and will run for five days a week, Sunday to Thursday, for three months.