Ability West issues statement on serious breaches of regulations at centres in Kilkerrin and Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ability West has issued a statement in response to serious breaches of regulation identified at centres in Kilkerrin and Tuam.

The breaches were identified at Macotar Lodge and St Dominic’s Services during HIQA inspections carried out in December and January.

The inspections of Macotar Lodge in Kilkerrin and St. Dominic’s in Tuam were carried out after concerns were expressed to the Chief Inspector of Social Services.

At Macotar Lodge, serious issues with staffing were identified, and inspectors found general conditions led to limitations on the centre’s ability to provide a safe and quality service.

Inspectors also identified staffing shortfalls at St. Dominic’s, as well as serious issues with management of the centre.

Ability West has now issued a statement in response to the inspections.

It says it’s had positive engagement with HIQA on a regulatory plan for a six month period, to address the non-compliance.

It adds it has a history of high compliance, and it will continue to focus on the safety and well-being of those in its care.

But Ability West says it’s a reality that services have been impacted significantly from a staffing perspective in recent years.

It says the issue of pay parity for Ability West as a section 39 service provider continues to be a barrier to attracting and retaining talent.