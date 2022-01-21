Abbeyknockmoy businessman Declan Ganley granted half the legal costs in failed challenge against restrictions on attending mass

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- The High Court has ruled that Galway businessman Declan Ganley is entitled to half of the legal costs he incurred for his challenge against the ban on attending religious services which operated at stages during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Justice Charles Meenan made the ruling today after holding that the Abbeyknockmoy businessman had raised points of general, public importance in his action.

These included the balance between the right to public worship and public health.

The Judge added that Mr Ganley is entitled to have half his legal costs, estimated to be a six-figure sum, paid by the Minister for Health.

The Minister’s lawyers had argued that the court should make no orders as to costs, meaning that each side would pay their own legal bills.

In December, the judge dismissed Mr Ganley’s action, where the Minister was the respondent and where Ireland and the Attorney General were notice parties, after holding that it had become moot or pointless.