Abbey Street in Portumna to be closed for roadworks over the coming days

Abbey Street in Portumna is to be temporarily closed over the next number of days due to road works.

The L4327 in the village will be closed from tomorrow Monday to Wednesday from 7.30am to 7pm each day.

Lagan Asphalt, working on behalf of Galway county council will be conducting road resurfacing inlay works on the route.

The local authority is advising motorists to expect delays in the area and to allow extra times for journeys as the route will be closed to through traffic.