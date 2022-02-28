A Ukrainian woman living in Tuam has moved to thank members of the public right across County Galway for the support being shown to the Ukrainian community.

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A Ukrainian woman living in Tuam has moved to thank the public across County Galway for the support being shown to the local Ukrainian community.

A number of vigils have taken place across Galway since the Russian invasion began, while efforts are also underway to gather essential items for dispatch to Ukrainian refugees making their way across the border to Poland.

Lilia Nugent moved to Ireland in 2007 and is now living in Tuam.

Lilia’s parents are still in Ukraine while her sister and her two children were forced to flee their home in Odessa. Her cousins are currently fighting as part of the resistance.

Meanwhile a Galway city business is asking for feedback from the local Ukrainian community on how best Galway can offer assistance in light of the ongoing invasion by Russia.

56 Central on Shop Street is inviting Ukrainians in Galway to come to the restaurant and cafe to discuss options on what can be done to help their families still living in the Ukraine.

All those interested in taking part are advised that the event begins at 11am tomorrow and further information is available in the Facebook group ‘Supporters of Ukrainian people in the West of Ireland’.